Seminar held at Islamia University in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A seminar was organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The seminar was presided over by Pro Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf. Prof. Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chairman Department of Pakistan and History, University of Punjab Lahore delivered a special lecture on the Kashmir issue. He said that Kashmir is a global issue and a challenge to world peace.

The independence movement is purely an internal movement of Kashmiris which consists of years of eternal sacrifices. The right to self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris which has been recognized by the United Nations on the platform of the United Nations and is still a global issue.

The present Hurriyat movement is unique from all the movements of the past and full of the spirit of freedom which the young Kashmiris are running with their sacrifices and have attracted the whole world.

Pakistan has always provided moral and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris and raised its voice for them on every platform in the world. This issue is currently the focus of global attention and the United Nations is considering various options to solve this problem.

On the other hand, the occupying country is breaking mountains of oppression on unarmed Kashmiris. The Pakistani government and people are working hard to raise global awareness on the Kashmir issue.

Serious human rights violations by the occupying country are being voiced, especially in international human rights bodies. As a nation, Pakistan needs to strengthen itself economically and academically so that we can assert ourselves as a global power and become a strong shield for the oppressed nations of the world, including Kashmir.

Addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies said that under the direction of Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob a series of events are being held in all the campuses of the Islamia University under Solidarity Kashmir Week.

Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning, Senior Vice President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of civil society and media in large numbers were present on the occasion.