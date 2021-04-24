Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark World Health Day

Health and Safety Society, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Faculty of Pharmacy observed World Health Day 2021 by organizing the first International Virtual Health Conference on achieving sustainable health in the era of Covid pandemic by bridging health care professionals

The conference highlighted the emerging trends related to advancements in the health sector nationally and Internationally to address the global health issues with a principal focus on COVID Pandemic.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the inaugural session started with the address of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

He emphasized the fact that the world is facing many health challenges but the first and foremost is the deadly Covid Pandemic, but beyond that, there are challenges that depend on issues like nutrition, clean water and a safe and healthy environment, there are other challenges like Cancer, AIDS and many yet unforeseen pandemics that will arise in the future. He said IUB Health and Safety Society and especially students are performing an exceptional Job in spreading the awareness word and eventually creating strong advocacy for developing healthcare, as much as possible.

Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy in his address, appreciated the tremendous progress the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is making especially in the health domain. He admired the efforts of the IUB Health and Safety Society in this regard.

He asserted that maintaining a healthy nation is absolutely inevitable in order to make progress. So physical and mental health of every person on this planet should be a mutual concern for us all. Being health care professionals, it is our duty to eradicate the existing health issues with every possible resource and make strategies to deal with future concerns. This type of conference is in need of the community now because many health issues are arising like fire and we have to compete for those alongside the war with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof. Dr M. Asadullah Madni, Advisor IUB Health and Safety Society in his said during the coronavirus pandemic, health issues have gotten to a new peak.

So it is the need of the hour to educate the community in every possible way. He ensured that in near future, IUB Health and Safety Society will be organizing such conferences on the ground level as well. The international keynote speaker Prof. Dr Zaheer ud Din Babar from the University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom in his keynote address shared his insight on debunking the myths and permeating the unbiased information to the public regarding the epidemic and vaccines to strengthen the healthcare system in developing countries.

He highlighted the issues like vaccine hesitancy, prevention and mitigation of COVID-19. He emphasized that, to bring advancement in health sector, students should synthesize information from journals and other legitimate sources and provide information to the consumers and public.

The scientific session comprised of eight renowned international and national speakers highlighted global health concerns like cancer prevention to cancer advocacy by Dr. Christos Tsagkaris, sustainable diet for better health outcomes by Dr Hina Iqbal, expected burden of diseases due to Covid Pandemic by Dr Sheikh Safeena Sidiq, the role of the pharmacist in promoting health by Prof. Dr. Erwin Faller, antibiotics consumption/surveillance and emerging antibiotic resistance, evidence from Pakistan by Dr. Iram Malik, the role of stakeholders in overcoming vaccine hesitancy by Dr. Samar Fahad, the impact of Covid-19 on antibiotic resistance surge in the community by Dr. Muhammad Bilal and multiplexing surface coated nano-tracer for protein harvesting: an early cancer detection technique by Dr. Murtaza Hassan.

The second scientific session comprised of five renowned international and national speakers who shared their insights on emerging topics like science beyond boundaries: a pharmacist Lld approach in Covid Pandemic by Dr. Asim Masoom Zubair and Dr. Faizan Akram, adverse event following immunization by Fahmida Aslam and address of Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed and Dr. Hamad Masood.