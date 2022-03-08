(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A special seminar was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) aimed at to observe International Women's Day.

The chief guest was Begum Rabia Athar, wife of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob. The event was chaired by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti. The female teachers, staff, and students were apprised of the legislation enacted by the government for the protection of women. Many steps are being taken for the facilitation of which are being accepted globally. Our women are exemplary in their courage, bravery, and enthusiasm and are doing remarkable work in all walks of life.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is providing education and training to women as well as providing them a conducive environment. The university has a state-of-the-art daycare center, enabling center, women development center, harassment cell, and common rooms facilities.

In addition, there is a quota for women in university employment. At present, 55 percent of female students are studying at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The women present on the occasion thanked the VC Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for organizing a special seminar on Women's Day.