Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Department of Special Education of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised an international awareness seminar in connection to World Autism Day at the Main Auditorium Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Department of Special Education of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised an international awareness seminar in connection to World Autism Day at the Main Auditorium Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr. Irshad Hussain, Chairperson Department of Special Education Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhter, international speaker Dr. Harpareet Kaur Dhair from California USA, Dr. Shaheen Pasha Chairperson Department of Special education University of Education Lahore, Dr. Hina Fazil Assistant Professor Department of Special Education Punjab University Lahore, Dr. Samar Fahd Member Syndicate IUB, Usama Munawar Project Officer HHRD Bwp, Dr. Zeeshan Akhtar of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Nadeem Akhtar President BWP Deaf Welfare Association and sports Society and Principles and teachers from different Special Education schools and departments of Punjab participated in the event.

The speakers talked about the importance of diagnosis of Autism Spectrum disorder symptoms and treatment. They also suggested that autistic children should be treated differently, further highlighting the role of stakeholders, parents, family, society, institutions and political system in the management of the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr. Irshad Hussain Baloch praised Prof Dr. Nasreen Akhtar and the department of special education for organizing such an event.