Seminar Held At IUB In Connection With Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Seminar held at IUB in connection with Defence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In connection with the Defence Day, a special seminar was held at Vice Chancellor Secretariat of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar presided over the seminar. Captain Sohail Akbar Shaheed's father Akbar Bhatti and Captain Hassan Abid Shaheed's father Dr. Muhammad Abid were the chief guests. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar, Chairperson Department of Special education and Dean Faculty of Online and Distance Education, Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rahman, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Musawar Hussain Bukhari, Chairman Department of Political Science, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha Chairman Department of Social Work, Dr. Shahbaz Ali Khan Chairman Department of Public Administration, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari Additional Director Students Affairs, Asif Nadeem Advisor IUB Debating Society, Dr.

Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director Media and Public Relations, Zulfiqar Saeed Director IT, Abdul Wadud Chief Security Officer, Rana Muhammad Ashraf Additional Controller of Examinations, Muzamil Fayyaz Lecturer Department of English Linguistics, Ahmed Bilal Lodhi Lecturer Department of Public Administration, Barka Khan Lecturer Department of Public Administration, Muneeb Malik Al Maaroof Builders, Nadeem Virk, faculty members and officers are participated.

Department of Political Science Chairman Prof. Dr. Musawar Hussain Bukhari delivered a special address. He paid tribute to the parents and heirs of the martyrs. He said that September 6 is the day of defence, the day to protect the country and it is the day to send a message to the enemy that the protection of the land is our faith.

