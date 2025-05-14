Seminar held at IUB to honour Muslim researcher Dr Hamidullah

The Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised a distinguished seminar to celebrate the lifelong dedication and scholarly achievements of the eminent Muslim researcher and intellectual, Dr. Muhammad Hamidullah, renowned for his efforts in promoting interfaith understanding

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised a distinguished seminar to celebrate the lifelong dedication and scholarly achievements of the eminent Muslim researcher and intellectual, Dr. Muhammad Hamidullah, renowned for his efforts in promoting interfaith understanding.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, who served as the chief guest, in his address, emphasized the importance of character and maturity, urging students to uphold truth as the guiding principle in their lives. He highlighted that the perseverance and integrity of Pakistan on the global stage are rooted in the unwavering support for truth, contrasting this with the failures and disgrace faced by its long-standing adversary, India.

The seminar featured a range of insightful speeches and presentations. Dr. Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani delivered the keynote, praising Dr. Hamidullah’s extraordinary contributions. Dr. Gillani noted that over one hundred thousand individuals embraced islam through his efforts and that he authored more than one thousand academic articles and over one hundred books—an enduring testament to his scholarly legacy and commitment to interfaith harmony.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Sajila Kausar articulated that Dr. Muhammad Hamidullah was an all-encompassing personality and could aptly be called the ‘shield of Islam.’ She acknowledged his profound influence on Islamic scholarship and intercultural dialogue. Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman further highlighted Dr. Hamidullah’s remarkable research endeavors, emphasizing that his renowned book, Khutbat e Bahawalpur, stands as a legacy of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, having been translated into numerous languages worldwide.

The event concluded with a special ceremony in honor of Pakistan’s military achievements. A cake was cut to celebrate Operation Bunyan Marsoos, paying tribute to the courage and services of the Pakistani armed forces. Prayers were also offered for the security and prosperity of the homeland. This seminar not only commemorated Dr. Hamidullah’s invaluable contributions but also reinforced the university’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and national unity.