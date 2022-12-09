Seminar held at IUB to mark International Anti-Corruption Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Department of Anti-Corruption Government of Punjab organized an awareness seminar here at Abbasia Campus on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed his views and said that to end corruption, the process of self-accountability must be promoted in society. He said that every member of society should work properly in his sphere and special attention should be given to the training of the new generation so that a corruption-free society could be created.

He said that everyone should ensure compliance with the rules and regulations to correct their affairs. With these factors, a corruption-free society would be established. Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that by fulfilling one's responsibilities and taking care of the rights of others, a well-functional society develops.

He said, "We can join the developed nations only by giving the best education and training to the young generation. Every member of the society has to play his role in the development of the nation by adopting the behavior of self-responsibility".

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Ghulam Yasin said that raising social awareness to eradicate corruption was the need of the hour.

He said that in order to create a healthy society, everyone had to play their role against corruption.

He said that educational institutions and mass media had a key role to raise awareness on anti-corruption. He said, "With the character building of the nation and the right guidance of the new generation, we can defeat the curse of corruption".

Addressing the seminar, District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that the whole nation must make integrity and honesty its motto to eradicate corruption from society. He said that there was a need to raise awareness to raise voice against corruption and all the stakeholders of the society should play their role in that regard.

Prof. Aun Muhammad Saeedi, Prof. Dr Shafiqur Rehman, President High Court Bar Association AR Aurangzeb also addressed the seminar, while General Secretary High Court Bar Syed Faisal Abbas Bukhari, former president of High Court Bar Sardar Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani, Prof. Dr Muhammad Imran, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Muhammad Tariq Bukhari, teachers and a large number of students participated.

Earlier, to raise awareness regarding International Anti-Corruption Day, a walk was also conducted from Anti-Corruption Office to Abbasia Campus under the leadership of Ghulam Yasin.