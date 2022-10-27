Seminar held at LUH on "World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized in connection with the "World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Day" here at Liaquat University Hospital on Thursday.

The seminar was organized by the department of Neuro Surgery, Liaquat University Hospital at LUMHS Auditorium which was attended by eminent surgeons and professors of the concerned department.

Addressing the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar said that special counters have been set up in all hospitals and health centers for the treatment of this disease.

On these counters, the services are being provided in relation to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the disease, the DHO said.

Dr.

Lala Jafar said that all facilities were available in government hospitals, so people should come to public sector hospitals for treatment.

The Director Admin/Finance of LUH Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that civil hospital Hyderabad was the largest hospital in Sindh after Karachi where 18 thousand patients were being treated in the OPD every day.

On this occasion Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja, chairman of the neurosurgery department of the hospital, highlighted the aims and objectives of the seminar.

Professor Dr Roshan Ara Qazi, Prof. Raheel Sikandar, Prof. Dr Nand Lal Kela and others also addressed the seminar.

The pregnant women were urged to take special care of their diet and consume folic acid regularly.