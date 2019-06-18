Seminar held at NH&MP Training College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/Deputy Inspector General Mehboob Aslam said on Tuesday that NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy,honesty and help to ensure best services at highways and motorways.

Addressing a seminar at NH&MP Training College Sheikupura,he said that awareness pertaining to potential hazards was needed to decrease accidents on national highways and motorways.

The awareness drives and road safety messages at highways would help the road users in understanding issues of road safety, he said adding that NH&MP was utilizing all its available resources to facilitate road users.

Addressing on the occasion, prominent scholar Syed Bilal Qutab said that NH&MP by following its principles of courtesy, honesty should continue its efforts for providing safe journey to the people.

"All segments of the society should play a role in creating awareness among people regarding road safety so that the precious lives could be saved",he said and called for behaviour modifications to make progress and prosperity.