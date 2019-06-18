UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held At NH&MP Training College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Seminar held at NH&MP Training College

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/Deputy Inspector General Mehboob Aslam said on Tuesday that NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura Commandant/Deputy Inspector General Mehboob Aslam said on Tuesday that NH&MP was following the principles of courtesy,honesty and help to ensure best services at highways and motorways.

Addressing a seminar at NH&MP Training College Sheikupura,he said that awareness pertaining to potential hazards was needed to decrease accidents on national highways and motorways.

The awareness drives and road safety messages at highways would help the road users in understanding issues of road safety, he said adding that NH&MP was utilizing all its available resources to facilitate road users.

Addressing on the occasion, prominent scholar Syed Bilal Qutab said that NH&MP by following its principles of courtesy, honesty should continue its efforts for providing safe journey to the people.

"All segments of the society should play a role in creating awareness among people regarding road safety so that the precious lives could be saved",he said and called for behaviour modifications to make progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Progress Sheikhupura All Best

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

9 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

16 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

21 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

19 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

19 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.