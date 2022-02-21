UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held At Population Welfare Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Seminar held at Population Welfare Dept

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized at the office of District Population Department Bahawalpur region to highlight role and services of the Federal Ombudsman here.

The seminar was organized in connection with highlighting importance of Federal Ombudsman Office in provision of justice and certificate distribution among the staff of the District Population Department Bahawalpur.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Zahid Malik, the Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur said that Federal Ombudsman Office had been playing remarkable role in provision of justice to people.

He added that thousands of cases pertaining to the federal government departments and utility service providers had been disposed off and the applicants were provided with justice.

District Population Officer, Rana Muhammad Imran said that the country had been facing issue of increase in population.

He said that his department had been playing an important role in raising awareness among people about their rights.

Later, certificates and shields were distributed among the participants of the seminar.

