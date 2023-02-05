Seminar held at Press Club in connection with Kashmir Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Press Club organized a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The seminar was presided over by Director Public Relations Bahawalpur Division Dr. Nasir Hameed and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed.

The speakers said that "Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and that the struggle will continue at all levels for the right of self-determination." At the event, students from different schools presented speeches, tableaus, and sketches on the Kashmir issue.

General Secretary Press Club Raheel Tahir, Finance Secretary Sohail Ahmed Pashi, and senior journalist Khalid Zamir also addressed the ceremony.