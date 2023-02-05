UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held At Press Club In Connection With Kashmir Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Seminar held at Press Club in connection with Kashmir Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Press Club organized a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The seminar was presided over by Director Public Relations Bahawalpur Division Dr. Nasir Hameed and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed.

The speakers said that "Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and that the struggle will continue at all levels for the right of self-determination." At the event, students from different schools presented speeches, tableaus, and sketches on the Kashmir issue.

General Secretary Press Club Raheel Tahir, Finance Secretary Sohail Ahmed Pashi, and senior journalist Khalid Zamir also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Nasir Saddar Sohail Ahmed Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

11 minutes ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

11 minutes ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

57 minutes ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.