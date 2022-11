Seminar held at Sargodha University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized on "Modern means of research" by the Sargodha University here on Friday.

Well-known researcher and former vice chancellor of Leeds University Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya participated as a chief guest.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Professor Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, Chairman urdu Department Dr Khalid Nadeem, students and faculty members also participated.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Shahid Soroya said that universities were known only for researchwhile special attention needs to be paid on research quality.