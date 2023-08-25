Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

An announcement has been made to provide internship opportunities in PTCL for IT graduates of Sindh Agriculture University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):An announcement has been made to provide internship opportunities in PTCL for IT graduates of Sindh Agriculture University.

The experts suggested that there were limitless opportunities in digital marketing sector for students and they should participate in training programs for their bright careers.

They expressed these views during a seminar titled "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing," organized by the Department of Information Technology at Sindh Agriculture University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of the faculty of social sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khonharo said that information technology was a field with wide scope, while artificial intelligence had also revolutionized modern technology and there was a huge scope for the youth to explore their career through the sector, he added.

Keynote Speaker Azmeera Qureshi said in her paper that through digital marketing youth could expand their careers all over the world, especially e-marketing was also important tool for them.

She further said that various career opportunities for students could also be explored by career counseling workshops.

ITC Director Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur said that skills in modern technology and modern career models were indispensable in this era.

Rana Muhammad Akram, General Manager of PTCL said that IT was now playing key role in the agricultural sector and there was a lot of talent existed in the students of the university, where their career counseling was required.

He said that we were creating internship opportunities in PTCL for graduates.

Dr. Sohni Abbasi, Dr. Yaqoob Koondhar, Dr. Zulfiqar Mahar, Rao Obaidullah Javed, President of PEF Sindh Agricultural University Sajjad Solangi, Vice President Sarmad Lochi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar and Focal Person of PM Talent Hunt Program Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito and others were also present.

Later, certificates were distributed among the students who participated in the workshop and cultural gifts were distributed to the guests.