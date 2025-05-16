Seminar Held At School To Honour Pakistan Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A seminar was held at the Municipal Model Girls High school Gujrat on the Gratitude Day, observed in connection with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
The event was organised on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk.
The seminar was attended by teachers, students, education department officials, and the general public. Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Afzal Hayat Tarar and Assistant Commissioner Coordination Habiba Bilal.
Speakers highlighted the significance of Operation Bunyan al-Marsos as a symbol of national unity, military sacrifice, and public resolve against hostile threats.
Participants expressed joy over the operation’s success and offered prayers for the armed forces and the martyrs of Pakistan.
ADCG Afzal Hayat Tarar and AC Habiba Bilal stated that Pakistan’s brave forces had thwarted enemy designs on all fronts, proving the country's strength and resilience. They also lauded the enduring role of women in national development, noting that their presence in the event reflected deep-rooted patriotism.The seminar concluded with special prayers for the peace, progress, and security of Pakistan, as well as for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. The event emerged as a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and national loyalty.
