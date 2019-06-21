Seminar held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) about Tax Amnesty Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Regional Taxation Office (RTO) Muhammad Qamar Minhas urged exporters to take advantages of the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019 by declaring their undeclared assets in and outside Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of an awareness-raising seminar "How to declare the assets" under the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019 held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the auspices of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here Friday, he said exporters could play their pivotal role in expanding the tax net by motivating the businessmen towards the Tax Amnesty Scheme.

He added that the scheme would provide the maximum opportunities to the tax payers to secure their national and international assets till June 30, 2019.

He said that a process of declaration of all non-declared assets in and outside Pakistan had been made much easier besides removing all impediments in this regard.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar, SCCI Deputy Secretary Jamshaid Murtaza Badar, President Sialkot Tax Bar Association Imran Ali Rana and the others also spoke.

They highlighted various aspects of this Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019 and motivated exporters to get full advantages from it.