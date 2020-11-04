UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held At Sialkot University

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Seminar held at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, stressed the need for promoting Iqbal's poetry in a true sense for national development and prosperity.

He stated this while addressing students and participants of a seminar held in connection with Iqbal Day at the University of Sialkot here on Wednesday.

He said there was dire need of urdu translation of Allama Iqbal's Persian poetry to transfer his vision and thought to the young generation.

Chairman BoG University of Sialkot Faisal Manzoor, CEO Rehan Younas, VC Prof Dr Syedul Hassan Chishti, HoD International Relation Department Dr Imran Rashid, Dr Ammara Tabassum, Usman Qais and Rana Babar Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Young Rashid Sialkot

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

9 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

15 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.