Seminar held at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, stressed the need for promoting Iqbal's poetry in a true sense for national development and prosperity.

He stated this while addressing students and participants of a seminar held in connection with Iqbal Day at the University of Sialkot here on Wednesday.

He said there was dire need of urdu translation of Allama Iqbal's Persian poetry to transfer his vision and thought to the young generation.

Chairman BoG University of Sialkot Faisal Manzoor, CEO Rehan Younas, VC Prof Dr Syedul Hassan Chishti, HoD International Relation Department Dr Imran Rashid, Dr Ammara Tabassum, Usman Qais and Rana Babar Hussain were also present.