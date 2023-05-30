Seminar held at The University of Sargodha

The University of Sargodha in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development and Punjab Police organized an awareness seminar titled ''The Role of Police Tahaffuz Markaz: Empowering The Marginalized Population" on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development and Punjab Police organized an awareness seminar titled ''The Role of Police Tahaffuz Markaz: Empowering The Marginalized Population" on Tuesday.

The event aimed to create awareness among students, and faculty members, about significant initiatives taken by the police to protect and uplift marginalized populations and shed light on a role of Tahaffuz Markaz in empowering marginalized communities.

The speakers from the National Commission for Human Development and Police highlighted various programmes, policies and initiatives implemented by the Police Tahaffuz Markaz to address difficult challenges faced by marginalized individuals and communities.

Speaking at the event, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran emphasized the importance of creating awareness about services provided by police to protect rights and well-being of marginalized individuals and communities and encouraged further collaboration between academic institutions, government agencies, and civil society organizations to enhance the impact of such initiatives.

Deputy Director of the National Commission for Human Development Umar Daraz Jhauri andChairperson of the Department of Social Work Dr Beenish Ijaz Butt also spoke.