UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held At The University Of Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Seminar held at The University of Sargodha

The University of Sargodha in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development and Punjab Police organized an awareness seminar titled ''The Role of Police Tahaffuz Markaz: Empowering The Marginalized Population" on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development and Punjab Police organized an awareness seminar titled ''The Role of Police Tahaffuz Markaz: Empowering The Marginalized Population" on Tuesday.

The event aimed to create awareness among students, and faculty members, about significant initiatives taken by the police to protect and uplift marginalized populations and shed light on a role of Tahaffuz Markaz in empowering marginalized communities.

The speakers from the National Commission for Human Development and Police highlighted various programmes, policies and initiatives implemented by the Police Tahaffuz Markaz to address difficult challenges faced by marginalized individuals and communities.

Speaking at the event, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran emphasized the importance of creating awareness about services provided by police to protect rights and well-being of marginalized individuals and communities and encouraged further collaboration between academic institutions, government agencies, and civil society organizations to enhance the impact of such initiatives.

Deputy Director of the National Commission for Human Development Umar Daraz Jhauri andChairperson of the Department of Social Work Dr Beenish Ijaz Butt also spoke.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Civil Society University Of Sargodha Event From Government

Recent Stories

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand E ..

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand East - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Re ..

Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Release of Radionuclides at NPP

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit to Asia to engage with startups ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, w ..

UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, with innovative forward-thinkin ..

42 minutes ago
 Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting disc ..

Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting discusses development, implementat ..

42 minutes ago
 BRI Agri Institute launched to rev up potato indus ..

BRI Agri Institute launched to rev up potato industry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.