Seminar held at university

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed on Tuesday urged the youth to understand importance of votes and play their role in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at University of Central Punjab Sargodha Campus to highlight the importance of voting.

The regional election commissioner said that voting was a national duty for which public awareness was imperative.

Amir Javed said the Election Commission used to hold seminars, awareness walks and other meansto make the people, especially the youth, aware of importance of their votes.

The university's professors and students also expressed their views on this occasion.