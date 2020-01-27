UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Lahore Zoo organized a seminar on "Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool" at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Lahore Zoo organized a seminar on "Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool" at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, UVAS Vice Chancellor (VC) Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Bio sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Haider and a number of participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim said that such seminar were very necessary for networking with the well-known experts and knowledge sharing with each other.

He said the UVAS had resources for imparting practical knowledge and skills for the capacity building of young veterinarian and wildlife professionals.

Various aspects were discussed during seminar related to significance of falconry and identification of raptors of Pakistan.

