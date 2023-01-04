Seminar held at UoS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The COVID-19 has dramatically changed the ways to live in, learn and work.

"We must use Covid's lessons rather than going back to the pre-pandemic state if we want to increase student-teacher engagement in learning".

This was the crux of a special lecture delivered by Dr Syed Junaid Zaidi, the founder Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, University of Sargodha.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Junaid Zaidi recommended resetting educational goals by producingquality impact factor research, innovation and commercialization, market-oriented curricula,use of modern teaching-learning methods and technologies.