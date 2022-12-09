UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held At UoS To Mark International Anti-Corruption Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Seminar held at UoS to mark International Anti-Corruption Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption awareness seminar and walk was organised in University of Sargodha (UoS) on Friday in collaboration with College of Law and Character Building Society UoS in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Justice (retd) Kazim Ali Malik, District and Sessions Judge Sargodha Sarfaraz Akhtar, Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Principal College of Law Dr Ataka Lohani and a large number of students participated.

Addressing the seminar, Justice (retd) Kazim Ali Malik said that transparency and integrity were essential for better performance of services in the public sector.

"Bribery and corruption makes the society hollow while there is a need for spreading awareness against corruption", he added.

He called on all segments of the society to to play a role in eradicating the scourge of corruption.

Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema said that the World Anti-Corruption Day was being celebrated today, the aim of which was to raise awareness and consciousness for the elimination of all types of corruption at all levels.

She said serious measures had been taken to eradicate corruption and deal with corruption elements, adding everyone had to play their part to end the scourge.

