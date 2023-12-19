Seminar held at women university

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A day-long seminar on “Cyber Security and Adverse Effects of Social Media” was

organized at the Government College Women University under the aegis of Office of Research

Innovation and Commercialization here on Tuesday.

The resource person of the seminar was Muhammad Ayub Khan, former registrar Government

College University, Faisalabad.

He said the youth should take part in healthy activities so that they could play their vital role

in development of the country.