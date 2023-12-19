Seminar Held At Women University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A day-long seminar on “Cyber Security and Adverse Effects of Social Media” was
organized at the Government College Women University under the aegis of Office of Research
Innovation and Commercialization here on Tuesday.
The resource person of the seminar was Muhammad Ayub Khan, former registrar Government
College University, Faisalabad.
He said the youth should take part in healthy activities so that they could play their vital role
in development of the country.