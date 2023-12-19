Open Menu

Seminar Held At Women University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Seminar held at women university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A day-long seminar on “Cyber Security and Adverse Effects of Social Media” was

organized at the Government College Women University under the aegis of Office of Research

Innovation and Commercialization here on Tuesday.

The resource person of the seminar was Muhammad Ayub Khan, former registrar Government

College University, Faisalabad.

He said the youth should take part in healthy activities so that they could play their vital role

in development of the country.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Women Government

Recent Stories

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand ..

Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

38 minutes ago
 PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal ..

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as Captain

45 minutes ago
 Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

52 minutes ago
 Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming ..

Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming elections against her

56 minutes ago
 FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

1 hour ago
Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Condit ..

Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Conditioners and the Hazards of Gas ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

3 hours ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan