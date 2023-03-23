Seminar held by BTTN to commemorate Pakistan Day

Balochistan Think Tank Network's (BTTN) Faculty of Research on Thursday organized a seminar in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day here at BTTN's Conference Hall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network's (BTTN) Faculty of Research on Thursday organized a seminar in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day here at BTTN's Conference Hall.

The speakers from BTTN shared their views on different aspects of the day and discussed the challenges faced by the country.

The seminar was moderated by Fatima Kakar Research Assistant at BTTN. She highlighted the significance of Two- Nation Theory in relevance to the Pakistan Resolution Day. Moreover, she reflected on the need to regenerate the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution in contemporary Pakistan where the circumstances are more or less the same.

Discussing the historical background of the Pakistan Movement Nazdana Mustafa � Research Assistant at BTTN highlighted all the events of the past, the struggles, movements and maneuvers which made the creation of a separate state for the Muslims of the Sub-continent inevitable.

She further elaborated on the relevance of the Two-Nation Theory in contemporary India where the Muslims throughout their country especially in Assam, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh are facing the worst kind of human rights violations, including arbitrary deprivation of life, violations of freedom of religion or belief, association and assembly.

Irum Adil, Research Assistant at BTTN, shed some light on the objectives for the creation of Pakistan. She added that Pakistan was created on grounds of social, political, and economic prejudices by Hindus as well as by the British.

Therefore, it was a gradual and systematically planned movement by Muslims that was led by the anticipation of a country where individuals could exercise their rights freely.

Pairman Bazai, Research Officer (BTTN) highlighted the importance of education and the active role played by women and students in the creation of Pakistan.

While discussing the economic, social and political status of the country Ali Abbas, Research Assistant (BTTN), added that more than eighty years had passed after the Pakistan Resolution, and we are yet to realize the dreams of the founders of this nation.

Sakina Ahmed, Research Assistant (BTTN) shed some light on the youth of the past and the present in terms of enthusiasm, positivity, and the spirit for contributing to their motherland.

She highlighted that the youth of today is lacking vision to tread on the right path on which they can bring prosperity to the country. She stressed that youth should focus on market-required skills and should contribute to the development of the society because today's youth is a promise of a better tomorrow.

Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R) gave concluding remarks by stressing the importance of three corners of the development triangle - economy, society, and politics.

He explained that these three corners are interlinked with each other and the collective development of a nation is dependent on the development of these three corners simultaneously.

He further elaborated on the significance of the history and geography of Pakistan.

He recommended that we should work on making ourselves more disciplined and play our role in the development of a nation. He motivated the Faculty of Research to carry out job with diligence no matter how grave the situation might appear to be.