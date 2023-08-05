Open Menu

Seminar Held In Brussels To Mark�"Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir"

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The embassy of Pakistan Brussels organized�a�seminar�on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of exploitation) Kashmir to express its firm support to the people of�the�Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir�(IIOJK).

The�seminar which was held in a hybrid format was aimed�at�highlighting�the human�rights violations by the Indian�government in�the�IIOJK�especially in the wake of August�5, 2019 actions to modify the status contrary to the international commitments.

Former Member of the European Parliament Phil Bennion, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani, Former President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry�Dr. Mubeen Shah and Chairman EU Kashmir Council�Ali Raza Syed expressed their views focusing on the gross violations by the Indian forces of the right to liberty, health, education, expression, assembly and freedom of religion.

While highlighting the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK, the�panellists called upon India to cease atrocities against innocent Kashmiris who were suffering under its illegal occupation for over past seven decades.

They termed Indian actions since 05 August 2019, illegal and in violation of the international law, and demanded their unconditional revocation.

In her�remarks, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch apprised the audience about the unabated atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces, especially after illegally revoking the special status of the IIOJ&K on 5th August 2019.� She underscored that�over�900,000 Indian occupation forces turned IIOJK into the world's largest open prison and the most militarized zone in the world, which necessitates�intervention from the international community, especially the UN and the European Union.

� The ambassador�reiterated Pakistan's political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people's just cause of self-determination according to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The�event�was�attended by representatives�of the media, scholars, Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora.

