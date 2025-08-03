Seminar held in Chiniot to raise awareness about Birth and Death Rules 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Local Government and Community Development Department organized a seminar on Sunday at Government Islamia College to create awareness about the Birth and Death Rules 2025.

The seminar was attended by Secretaries of Union Councils and Marriage Registrars from across the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mehr Wasiq Abbas Harl was the chief guest on the occasion, while Deputy Director Local Government Ghulam Shabbir Chhajo and Assistant Directors Local Government Malik Basit Khachi, Malik Zafar Abbas Galutar, and Mehr Atif Harl also participated.

During the seminar, it was informed that the Secretary Union Council will have the authority to register birth certificates and death certificates for one year. Additionally, the Assistant Director Local Government will have the authority to register birth certificates for 1 to 7 years.

The seminar was part of the efforts to raise awareness and build the capacity of officials responsible for implementing the Birth and Death Rules 2025.

