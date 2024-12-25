Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

A seminar was organized by the Spokesman of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamra in connection with 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Beanzir Bhutto under the title "Main Benazir hoon " at the Mumtaz Mirza Hall of Sindh Museum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A seminar was organized by the Spokesman of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamra in connection with 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Beanzir Bhutto under the title "Main Benazir hoon " at the Mumtaz Mirza Hall of Sindh Museum

On this occasion a candlelight vigil was held and tributes were paid to her.

President of Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said that the martyrdom is the goal of Pakistan People's Party and Benazir Bhutto laid her life for the sake of democracy,

He said that Court have also endorsed that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was assassinated innocently,, Pakistan People's Party never left the people alone. He said that we requested Benazir Bhuto that she would come to Pakistan carefully but she came without fear and care of her life.

Nisar said that Benazir Bhutto always loved her party and the people, despite all the dangers, she came to Pakistan, seeing the political vision of Benazir Bhutto, even her enemies used to salute her as it was for the sake of the country and the people.

She always prayed to the Lord that Allah accept our hard work and give us success.

Addressing the seminar, Pakistan People's Party Senator Mola Bux Chandio said that today is an important day for us, and remind us about the supreme sacrifices rendered by our leaders.

He said when I first heard on tv that Benazir Sahiba is no longer among us, I lost consciousness.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's memories are assets for us.

On the occasion President of Pakistan People's Party Hyderabad Tariq Shah Jammot said that martyr Benazir Bhutto should be saluted.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also following of his elders and he is working day and night for the betterment of the people.

Addressing the seminar, Senator Aajiz Dhamraha said that the purpose of today's seminar is to shed detailed light on the life of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's life.