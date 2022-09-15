Seminar held in connection with children COVID-19 vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday said that "Pediatric Corona Vaccination Campaign" would be conducted from September 19-24 to vaccinate children between the age of 5 to 11 years.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday said that "Pediatric Corona Vaccination Campaign" would be conducted from September 19-24 to vaccinate children between the age of 5 to 11 years.

"In order to make this campaign successful, the officers and staff of the Health Department, Education Department, Auqaf Department, Social Welfare Department, and parents shall play their role." He was speaking at a seminar organized in collaboration with the Punjab Government Health Department, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF regarding COVID-19 Vaccination for Children.

On the occasion, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Professor Dr. Niaz Maqsood, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Hafiz Muhammad Younis, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr. Muhammad Maqbool, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Amir Bukhari, CEO Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Arain, UNICEF representative Dr.

Muhammad Zakir, Pediatrician Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Bhatti, Deputy District Health Officers, teachers, education department officers, representatives of private schools association, social workers. , representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran and members of the District Peace Committee were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that all public and private educational institutions, non-formal literacy centers, and children in homes should be vaccinated.The vaccination teams should work actively in the field.He directed that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Arain and consultant UNICEF Dr. Zakir told that as many as 626,977 children would be vaccinated during this campaign. Social mobilizers would go door to door to motivate parents for corona vaccination.

He further informed that 850 outreach teams and 115 fixed teams have been formed. A total of 965 trained persons and 1930 social mobilizers would perform duties during this campaign.