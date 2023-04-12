(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The district education department has organized a seminar in connection with the enrollment campaign here at Government Girls Primary School Fazal Rahim.

The seminar was organized under the supervision of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) while District Education Officer (DEO) Female Dera Syeda Anjum was the chief guest of the event.

The seminar was attended by SDEO Tehsil Dera Sobia Tabassum, DDEO Farhat Shaheen, ASDEO Arzu and a number of school leaders while representatives of NCHD included Asma Sadaf, Sanjeela Anjum, Aneela Sherazi, Safia Nawaz and Kulsoom Hashim.

Addressing the seminar, the DEO said the enrollment campaign was underway across the district and parents were showing their confidence by getting their children enrolled in public schools.

She said, "The teachers must ensure their attendance and follow the timings of schools.""Strict action will be taken against those teachers who found absent from schools or not following school timings properly," she added.