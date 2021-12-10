Seminar held in connection with Human Rights Day at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) celebrated international human rights day where the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Sciences, organized an awareness seminar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) celebrated international human rights day where the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Sciences, organized an awareness seminar.

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in his address said that when we talk about human rights we should also talk about the responsibilities. The educated class has more responsibilities than the common people. He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Social Work.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti said that today we all have a huge responsibility and we are committed to human rights. Everyone has to play their part to make this country better in terms of human rights. "I believe that the elimination of corruption is very important for the provision of human rights," she added.

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman of Department of Social Work talking about the importance of international human rights day briefed about the role of the department of Social Work in education regarding human rights and appreciated the practical activities performed by staff members and students of the Social Work Department at the individual, group and community level in Bahawalpur region and in Pakistan.

He added that at present, social work students are doing internships in more than 50 government, semi-government and non-government organizations.

Director Students Affairs Rizwan Majeed, Former Member Provincial Assembly Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Director Social Welfare Department Punjab Sehar Siddique, Prominent Social Leader Qamar Shafi, Former President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Former Secretary Bahawalpur Press Club Riaz Baloch, Prominent Social-Personality Rana Amir Shehzad, Azmi Ahmed, Asif Elias, Muhammad Waqas and a large number of students attended the seminar.

At the end, the guests were presented shields in recognition of their social services, and the students of the IUB Social Welfare Society were awarded with the certificates.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law, faculty members and students of faculty of law organized an awareness walk, which was also participated by the Vice-Chancellor and Officers.