Seminar held in connection with "World Breastfeeding Week"

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The district social welfare department in collaboration district coordination committee for nutrition here on Tuesday organized a seminar and rally in connection with "World Breastfeeding Week"

Additional Director Social Welfare, Wajid Ali Memon and representatives of social organizations across the district were present in large numbers on the occasion.

The speakers the importance of mother's milk for children's health.

Mother's milk provided essential nutrition and immunity to the child from birth to two years, they said, adding so every mother should feed her children her milk for two years.

The speakers further said that the purpose of celebrating " World Breastfeeding Week" at the global level was to raise awareness about the importance mothers' milk for the better health and development of the child and in this context women especially mothers.

Later, an awareness rally was also organized from Seva Pak office to Main Chowk about the importance and benefits of breast milk.

