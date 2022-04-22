Seminar held in connection with world immunization week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :District Health Department organized an awareness seminar here in M.H. Khawaja auditorium on Friday in connection with the 'International Immunization Week' that is being observed from April 24 till 30th globally including Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar in this regard urged the concerned officers to get 100% results during immunization week to protect innocent kids from fatal diseases.

Addressing Lady Health workers, he expressed the hope that like Covid vaccination campaign they will also perform duties during immunization week with dedication.

District Health officer Dr. Daulat Jamali apprised the meeting that field teams will administer vaccines to the children in all union councils from 24th to 30th April till 2pm.

Child specialist Dr. Akber Siyal said that prevention is better than cure therefore children should be vaccinated during the immunization week to protect them from 12 infectious diseases including Polio,measles.TB,Diphtheria,Tetanus,Tuberculosis.

District focal person immunization week Dr. Allah Bux Rajper, Dr. Amina Brohi, Dr.

Asadullah Daahri, DEO Qurban Rahoo, Mir Khan Zardari, Population welfare officers, LHVs and others attended the seminar.