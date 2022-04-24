UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held In Connection With World Immunization Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Seminar held in connection with world immunization week

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :District Health department organized an awareness seminar in connection with world immunization being observed in Pakistan from April 24 to 30.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin Aghar Shahnawaz Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Haji Taj Muhammad Malah said that administer protective vaccine to children was our collective responsibility as structure of healthy society was only possible by keeping children away from fatal disease.

They said that immunization courses can protect children from infectious diseases including measles, diphtheria, tetanus and Hepatitis. They appreciated the role of the health department, Doctors, Paramedical staff, vaccinators regarding vaccination particularly for covid vaccination campaign.

Among others Member Provincial Assembly Haji Taj Muhammad Malah, Deputy Commmissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Dtsrict Health officer Dr, Sher Muhammad Nohrio, Focal person EPI Programme Dr. Abdullah Jat, PMA Secretary General Dr. Zahoor Abbasi, EDHO Dr. Mumtaz Chandio, Focal Person COVID Dr. Kamil Memon, Focal person Polio Dr. Karim Bux Gadahi, Assistant Commissioner Amjad Sajid, President Press Club Badin Tanveer Aarain Senior journalists and representatives of Social welfare organizations and traders also attended the seminar.

