Seminar Held In Gomal University For Creating Awareness About Breast Cancer

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Director of Dinar Cancer Hospital Dera Ismail Khan Dr. Nabeela Javed has said that female students could play an important role in creating an awareness about the breast cancer.

She stated this while addressing a seminar organized by Pharmacy Students Society here in Gomal University for awareness about the breast cancer.

She said that female students could guide their families and other concerned women about breast cancer after getting awareness about it.

She said creating an awareness among female students would make timely diagnosis of breast cancer possible.

The DINAR Director stressed upon the need of complete awareness about breast cancer in the country, saying, the increasing rate of breast cancer in Pakistan was alarming.

She informed that a free medical camp for breast cancer diagnosis will be organized at DINAR Cancer Hospital from October 21 to 31, adding that the free diagnostic services would be available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

She appreciated the efforts of Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr Rubina, Head of Department Dr Zahid Rasool Niazi, Students Society's Head Dr Haroon and the administrators of Pharmacy Students Society Imad Khurshid, Hamna Malik and other students.

The awareness seminar was attended by a number of female students and teachers of Gomal University.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Rubina presented a shield to Dr Nabeela Javed and thanked her for attending the seminar.

