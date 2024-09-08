Seminar Held In Jhang To Empower Probationers Through Technical Training
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 10:40 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A seminar on the restoration of probationers was held at the Government Technical Training Institute on Sunday, featuring esteemed guests Deputy Director TEVETA Jhang Muhammad Adnan, Principal Government Technical Training Institute Qatar Ahmed, and Principal Vocational Institute Zaheeruddin Babar.
Speakers during the seminar highlighted the significance of short and long-term technical and vocational courses in rehabilitating probationers.
Probation Officer Akhtar Abbas in his address, emphasized the crucial role of technical training in the lives of individuals involved in minor crimes, stressing its impact on character building and societal reintegration.
Abbas further advocated for a collaborative approach to transform probationers into productive members of society, urging attendees to distinguish between condemning crimes and stigmatizing criminals. He also emphasized the importance of supporting individuals released on probation, promoting a culture of rehabilitation and second chances.
APP/dba/378
