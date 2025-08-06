Seminar Held In Murree On Importance Of Voting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 10:54 PM
A seminar was organized here at the office of the District Election Commissioner Murree for to highlight the importance of voting and mobilize all sections of the society to fully participate in the electoral process
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A seminar was organized here at the office of the District Election Commissioner Murree for to highlight the importance of voting and mobilize all sections of the society to fully participate in the electoral process.
The seminar was attended by persons with disabilities, minorities, women, youth and students.
It was also attended by the District Election Commissioner Murree, as well as officials of the Department of Education, Social Welfare, Local Government and Community Development, and District Voter education Committee, and representatives of civil society organizations.
The speakers emphasized on the power of vote, the individual role of every citizen, and the need for awareness for fair elections.
The participants were provided with detailed information about the importance of voting, the procedure for registration in the voter list and the electoral process.
At the end of the seminar, the participants appreciated the initiatives of the Election Commission and vowed to continue playing a positive role in spreading voter awareness in the society.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing
Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man ..
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects31 minutes ago
-
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman4 minutes ago
-
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." theme4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children48 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing4 minutes ago
-
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works4 minutes ago
-
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir ..4 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability44 minutes ago
-
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 held44 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in Murree on importance of voting4 minutes ago
-
Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says Atta Tarar4 minutes ago
-
FIA unearths evidence of Rs 1.12bln money laundering by Malik Riaz & Bharia Town: Atta Tarar4 minutes ago