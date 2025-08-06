Seminar held in Murree on importance of voting

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 10:54 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A seminar was organized here at the office of the District Election Commissioner Murree for to highlight the importance of voting and mobilize all sections of the society to fully participate in the electoral process.

The seminar was attended by persons with disabilities, minorities, women, youth and students.

It was also attended by the District Election Commissioner Murree, as well as officials of the Department of Education, Social Welfare, Local Government and Community Development, and District Voter education Committee, and representatives of civil society organizations.

The speakers emphasized on the power of vote, the individual role of every citizen, and the need for awareness for fair elections.

The participants were provided with detailed information about the importance of voting, the procedure for registration in the voter list and the electoral process.

At the end of the seminar, the participants appreciated the initiatives of the Election Commission and vowed to continue playing a positive role in spreading voter awareness in the society.

