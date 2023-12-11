Seminar held in school

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Violence against women is an important issue in society that needs to be stopped by

educating women.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar held at Government Girls High

School Madi Lak here on Monday.

The chief guest of the seminar was Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin while

Headmistress Saima Arshi and others were also present.

A poster competition was also held among students on topic of violence against women.

Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin urged students to focus on education for the better

protection of their rights.

School Headmistress Saima Arshi said that awareness programmes on violence against women

should be included in the curriculum.