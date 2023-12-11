Seminar Held In School
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Violence against women is an important issue in society that needs to be stopped by
educating women.
These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar held at Government Girls High
School Madi Lak here on Monday.
The chief guest of the seminar was Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin while
Headmistress Saima Arshi and others were also present.
A poster competition was also held among students on topic of violence against women.
Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin urged students to focus on education for the better
protection of their rights.
School Headmistress Saima Arshi said that awareness programmes on violence against women
should be included in the curriculum.