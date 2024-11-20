Seminar Held In UoS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday highlighted
collective responsibility of the society in safeguarding children’s rights.
He said this while participating as the chief guest in a seminar on the Children’s World Day
organized by the University of Sargodha (UoS).
He shed light on challenges faced by young inmates in prisons and discussed various
rehabilitation initiatives.
He emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the youth's involvement
in crimes, stressing the need for policy reforms.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Health Week' inaugurated to motivate people for adopting healthy lifestyle2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs task force meeting for merged districts2 minutes ago
-
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur inspires action at CO ..3 minutes ago
-
1.5 mln employment opportunities to be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood12 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy contradicts news12 minutes ago
-
Economic,political stability essential for prosperity: SCCI12 minutes ago
-
DC for accelerated work on uplift projects in Darra Adam Khel12 minutes ago
-
President, PM reiterate resolve to wipe out terrorism as 12 security personnel martyred in Bannu22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terrorist attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers22 minutes ago
-
Man on BBA killed in front of Shabqadar courts22 minutes ago
-
1500-kg dead chicken wasted22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 99,400 cusecs water32 minutes ago