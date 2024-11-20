Seminar held in UoS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday highlighted

collective responsibility of the society in safeguarding children’s rights.

He said this while participating as the chief guest in a seminar on the Children’s World Day

organized by the University of Sargodha (UoS).

He shed light on challenges faced by young inmates in prisons and discussed various

rehabilitation initiatives.

He emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the youth's involvement

in crimes, stressing the need for policy reforms.