Seminar Held In USKT

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A seminar titled "Jawano ko Peeron ka Ustad Kar" was held at Abdul Ghani Auditorium

on Thursday with the support of various societies under the management of Iqbal Chair

and Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleequr

Rahman.

Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of The East, was

the chief guest of the seminar.

Muneeb Iqbal, in his comprehensive address, encouraged the youth to

understand Iqbal's philosophy and adopt it in their lives.

He urged the youth to benefit from modern science and technology besides avoiding

negative effects of social media.

Director of Admissions (USKT) Kaleem Raza also presented Kalam-e-Iqbal with his

welcome speech.

Vice Chancellor USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman said the university

was committed to build the character of students besides raising awareness

among them regarding great heroes.

The vice chancellor especially appreciated the performance of students and praised

their hardwork and enthusiasm.

The Dramatic Society presented a tableau on Iqbal's poem "Bache Ki Dua".

At the end of the ceremony, the vice chancellor presented a souvenir

to Muneeb Javed Iqbal.

