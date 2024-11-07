Seminar Held In USKT
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A seminar titled "Jawano ko Peeron ka Ustad Kar" was held at Abdul Ghani Auditorium
on Thursday with the support of various societies under the management of Iqbal Chair
and Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleequr
Rahman.
Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of The East, was
the chief guest of the seminar.
Muneeb Iqbal, in his comprehensive address, encouraged the youth to
understand Iqbal's philosophy and adopt it in their lives.
He urged the youth to benefit from modern science and technology besides avoiding
negative effects of social media.
Director of Admissions (USKT) Kaleem Raza also presented Kalam-e-Iqbal with his
welcome speech.
Vice Chancellor USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman said the university
was committed to build the character of students besides raising awareness
among them regarding great heroes.
The vice chancellor especially appreciated the performance of students and praised
their hardwork and enthusiasm.
The Dramatic Society presented a tableau on Iqbal's poem "Bache Ki Dua".
At the end of the ceremony, the vice chancellor presented a souvenir
to Muneeb Javed Iqbal.
