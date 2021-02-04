UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held On Cancer At Lincoln Corner Larkana

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:42 PM

An awareness seminar to mark the World Cancer Day organized by Lincoln Corner Larkana, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library Larkana, on Thursday, for the students of various institutions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar to mark the World Cancer Day organized by Lincoln Corner Larkana, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana, on Thursday, for the students of various institutions.

Ex-Director Larkana Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (LINAR) Dr. Siraj Ahmed Abbasi was the chief guest.

He briefed the students about the causes, symptoms and myths related to cancer.

He said that the cancer was the 2nd major cause of human deaths (12.6%) after cardiovascular diseases (15.1%).

Pakistan is the 7th populous country with estimated cancer incidence of 1,48,041 new cases. While one third of cancer incidents could be prevented by quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy life style, health, he added.

The session was followed by a question answer session.

