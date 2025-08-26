Seminar held on Cervical Cancer vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An awareness seminar on cervical cancer vaccination campaign to be launched

from September 15 to September 27 in the district was held under the chairmanship

of Director Health Dr Rana Riaz Ahmad organized by the health department

here on Tuesday.

The session was attended by officers of various departments, including CEO Education

Kalsoom Mansha, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Malik Aftab, Divisional

Coordinator WHO Sargodha Dr Atique Arshad and Divisional Officer EPI Dr Tariq Saleem

and other representatives of health, education, WHO, Rescue 1122, police, Auqaf, and

Lady Health Workers.

The campaign aims to protect girls aged 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer through

the administration of a preventive vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Dr Rana Riaz Ahmad said cervical cancer posed

a serious challenge to women’s health, but timely vaccination could save thousands

of lives in the future.

“This vaccine, costing more than Rs 30,000 per dose, would be provided free of cost by

the government to ensure that no child is deprived of protection,” he added.

Dr Rana Riaz said that a total of 234 teams, each comprising four members, would be mobilized

to administer the vaccine in schools, households, and government hospitals across the division.

In addition, awareness sessions would be organized in three major public schools of each union

of the district, while the Department of Auqaf would also highlight the campaign in mosques and Friday

sermons,he added.

The seminar concluded with a unanimous decision that all departments would work under a joint strategy

to make the campaign successful.