Seminar Held On Cervical Cancer Vaccination
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An awareness seminar on cervical cancer vaccination campaign to be launched
from September 15 to September 27 in the district was held under the chairmanship
of Director Health Dr Rana Riaz Ahmad organized by the health department
here on Tuesday.
The session was attended by officers of various departments, including CEO Education
Kalsoom Mansha, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Malik Aftab, Divisional
Coordinator WHO Sargodha Dr Atique Arshad and Divisional Officer EPI Dr Tariq Saleem
and other representatives of health, education, WHO, Rescue 1122, police, Auqaf, and
Lady Health Workers.
The campaign aims to protect girls aged 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer through
the administration of a preventive vaccine.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Dr Rana Riaz Ahmad said cervical cancer posed
a serious challenge to women’s health, but timely vaccination could save thousands
of lives in the future.
“This vaccine, costing more than Rs 30,000 per dose, would be provided free of cost by
the government to ensure that no child is deprived of protection,” he added.
Dr Rana Riaz said that a total of 234 teams, each comprising four members, would be mobilized
to administer the vaccine in schools, households, and government hospitals across the division.
In addition, awareness sessions would be organized in three major public schools of each union
of the district, while the Department of Auqaf would also highlight the campaign in mosques and Friday
sermons,he added.
The seminar concluded with a unanimous decision that all departments would work under a joint strategy
to make the campaign successful.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held on Cervical Cancer vaccination34 seconds ago
-
Three clinics sealed in anti-quackery campaign11 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari to attend SANA Convention in USA31 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs Regional Coordination Committee meeting31 minutes ago
-
High level flood warning issue for Sutlej River : Rescue 112231 minutes ago
-
Early cancer diagnosis can save lives: Dr Asghar41 minutes ago
-
UoS’s communication,media studies students complete internship with ISPR50 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates block in honor of martyred official51 minutes ago
-
AC takes action against illegal mining1 hour ago
-
Two killed, five injured in road accident near Attock2 hours ago
-
Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA2 hours ago
-
29th death anniversary of Khalida Riyasat being observed2 hours ago