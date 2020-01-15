Seminar held on child labour

The district labour department held a seminar on "Child Labour & Elimination of Forced Labour" at a hotel on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The district labour department held a seminar on "Child Labour & Elimination of Forced Labour" at a hotel on Wednesday.

Programme Manager Nazir Ahmed Malik, Director Labour (East) Malik Munawar Awan, Director Labour (West) Shan Ahmed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, District education Officer Irshad Ahmed, Divisional President Kiln Association Haji Muhammad islam and kiln workers were also present.

Addressing the seminar, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan said that so far 3,138 National Identity Cards of workers and 788 B-forms besides birth certificates of children had got been made while 1,750 health kits had also been distributed among workers.