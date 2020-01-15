UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held On Child Labour

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Seminar held on child labour

The district labour department held a seminar on "Child Labour & Elimination of Forced Labour" at a hotel on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The district labour department held a seminar on "Child Labour & Elimination of Forced Labour" at a hotel on Wednesday.

Programme Manager Nazir Ahmed Malik, Director Labour (East) Malik Munawar Awan, Director Labour (West) Shan Ahmed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, District education Officer Irshad Ahmed, Divisional President Kiln Association Haji Muhammad islam and kiln workers were also present.

Addressing the seminar, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan said that so far 3,138 National Identity Cards of workers and 788 B-forms besides birth certificates of children had got been made while 1,750 health kits had also been distributed among workers.

Related Topics

Education Hotel Labour

Recent Stories

MERCs Balochistan project director visits Rescue H ..

2 minutes ago

50 out of 88 schools to be completed in Shangla by ..

2 minutes ago

Balloting of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I ..

2 minutes ago

Livestock deptt being automated: secretary

2 minutes ago

FST reinstates Multan GPO employee

7 minutes ago

EU Commission Chief Praises Talks With Jordan's Ki ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.