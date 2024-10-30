Open Menu

Seminar Held On Child Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) An awareness seminar on child protection was held on Wednesday organised by Child Protection Unit Larkana with the support of SAGA, Indus and Larkana Press Club.

Child protection activist Balqees Saba, Human Rights Commission Larkana In-charge Ahmad Wadho, Child Life Coordinator, Syed Javed Shah, General Secretary of SAGA Larkana, Deputy Director of Child Protection Tayyab Korejo and others participated.

Addressing the seminar, the leaders said that the incidents of kidnapping, killing and sexual violence of children are increasing in the society, which must be prevented. They said that protecting children is a common responsibility of all and the media has an important role in highlighting the incidents of violence against children.

The speakers said that the Child Protection Unit is working to identify the problems of children and solve them. They further said that children also have basic rights which include improving the health, education and quality of life of children.

They said that parents should not ignore their children and respect their opinions. They said that adequate steps are not being taken to prevent the violation of children's rights in our society, while lack of interest at the government level is a major reason for the violation of children's rights.

The speakers highlighted that there is an increase in the forced labor of children and children. Basic rights like education, health and security are missing, they added.

The government should take measures to eliminate early marriage, as well as physical and mental violence and forced labor, speakers emphasized and added that violence against children has reached alarming levels, particularly in Sindh.

They noted a troubling trend where families often forgive the perpetrators of this violence, which perpetuates a harmful tradition.

