Seminar Held On Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUTMS) and non-governmental organization Islamic Relief Pakistan has organized a one-day seminar on climate change and its increasing effects in BUTMS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUTMS) and non-governmental organization Islamic Relief Pakistan has organized a one-day seminar on climate change and its increasing effects in BUTMS.

A large number of officers of government departments of Balochistan, university authorities, students and female students attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor of University of Loralai Dr. Zahoor Bazai, Area Program Manager of Islamic Relief Isa Tahir, Director of Climate Change Kamran Murtaza, Chairman Environmental Science Department University of Balochistan Dr. Ghoram Mulghani, Mehmet Jamia Masjid Abdul Aziz Quetta Dr. Atta-ul-Rehman said that Pakistan is rapidly affected by climate change and it included in the list of countries, the effects of global climate change could be estimated from the recent extreme heat in Europe and heavy rains in the region including Pakistan.

It can be estimated that this year, the highest rainfall in history is being recorded in Pakistan, along with the global temperature is also increasing every year. The effects of severe environmental change are having an impact on the country, for which urgent and war-based measures are not taken, the situation in the country may become dire, the speakers mentioned.

They said there are many areas in Balochistan that are severely affected by drought due to lack of rains or untimely rains, the effects on the agriculture and environment of the province are dying.

They said that the Government of Balochistan should consider on an urgent basis the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the environmental problems facing Balochistan to protect the people and the geography from the dangerous effects of climate change.

