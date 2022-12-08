Seminar held on domestic violence at Nawabshah

:Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar at Darul Amaan on domestic violence on the basis of gender and underage marriages.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar at Darul Amaan on domestic violence on the basis of gender and underage marriages.

The seminar was part of 16-day awareness campaign to inform women folk about their social imbalance. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi said that the role of women in the society was equally important with man as both were like two wheels of a vehicle. She said that the society was incomplete without women.

The seminar was also addressed by eminent women right activists Humaira Mir, Shahnaz Lakho, Dr Ameena Brohi, Qamar Dhamrah, Lala Rukh Baloch, Zaibun Nisa, Advocate Fauzia, Farhana, Station House Officer Maryam, Humaira Khan and others.

They said that religiously and constitutionally, women were euqual citizens of the country and they have legal rights and freedom. They said that during recent times, the incidents of violence against women and their underage or forced marriages were the sad acts, which could be prevented through educating their girls.

The speakers said that acquiring education was an effective weapon against all ills of the society. They said that women shall also learn skill to become strong financially.

The speakers advised the women at the seminar to seek cooperation and support from police, court and the Department of Women Development if they witness any high handedness and excess around them. They said that in order to provide protection to women, Darul Amaan Nawabshah was also activated.