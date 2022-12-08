UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held On Domestic Violence At Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Seminar held on domestic violence at Nawabshah

:Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar at Darul Amaan on domestic violence on the basis of gender and underage marriages.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar at Darul Amaan on domestic violence on the basis of gender and underage marriages.

The seminar was part of 16-day awareness campaign to inform women folk about their social imbalance. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi said that the role of women in the society was equally important with man as both were like two wheels of a vehicle. She said that the society was incomplete without women.

The seminar was also addressed by eminent women right activists Humaira Mir, Shahnaz Lakho, Dr Ameena Brohi, Qamar Dhamrah, Lala Rukh Baloch, Zaibun Nisa, Advocate Fauzia, Farhana, Station House Officer Maryam, Humaira Khan and others.

They said that religiously and constitutionally, women were euqual citizens of the country and they have legal rights and freedom. They said that during recent times, the incidents of violence against women and their underage or forced marriages were the sad acts, which could be prevented through educating their girls.

The speakers said that acquiring education was an effective weapon against all ills of the society. They said that women shall also learn skill to become strong financially.

The speakers advised the women at the seminar to seek cooperation and support from police, court and the Department of Women Development if they witness any high handedness and excess around them. They said that in order to provide protection to women, Darul Amaan Nawabshah was also activated.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Vehicle Man Nawabshah Women All From Weapon Court Sad

Recent Stories

Punjab CM receives Rs2m donation for flood victims ..

Punjab CM receives Rs2m donation for flood victims

54 seconds ago
 Foolproof security being ensured for cricket match ..

Foolproof security being ensured for cricket match: RPO

56 seconds ago
 Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted

Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted

59 seconds ago
 Seminar held to mark Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

Seminar held to mark Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

1 minute ago
 Pakistan committed to eliminate corruption; promot ..

Pakistan committed to eliminate corruption; promote transparency, accountability ..

8 minutes ago
 Special children requires special attention: Hadi ..

Special children requires special attention: Hadi Bux

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.