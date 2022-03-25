Seminar held on Entrepreneurship at SMIU

Pro. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) said the entrepreneurship started from 18th century, but it seems different since the last fifty years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Pro. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) said the entrepreneurship started from 18th century, but it seems different since the last fifty years. It is playing a major role in transforming the society. He said this in his concluding speech at an awareness seminar held on entrepreneurship here at the Senate Hall of SMIU on Friday. It was jointly organized by SMIU and Pakistan Entrepreneurs Club (PEC).

Dr Sahrai further said the SMIU is already working on to aware its students about entrepreneurship through its Department of Business Management Science. "ORIC and QEC of the university are also contributing a lot towards research and innovative fields. Apart from it, SMIU has incubation center, which supports the students to learn about entrepreneur, entrepreneurship and business development. Dr. Sehrai said the SMIU and PEC shall work together in the areas of mutual interest.

Mr. Riaz Hussain Shah, Special Assistant to CM Sindh said Sindh Madressatul Islam University being the historic institution, has a great contribution in the development of the country. "The government of Sindh will support SMIU in its development and in its all initiatives be taken to benefit students and youth of the country." Ms. Zeelaf Haris Yameen, Chairperson, Pakistan Entrepreneurs Club (PEC) said youth must design their own destiny. Male and female can equally move forward for development. There is no difference in capabilities of male power and female power. She said there are a lot opportunity in entrepreneurship, which must be availed by youth of the country. She offered her cooperation to SMIU and its students in the field of entrepreneurship.

"Initially we may select fifteen students who are willing to visit different industries including Port Qasim Authority," she said.

Prof. Dr. Jamshed Halepoto, Dean Faculty of Business Administration and Management Science, said entrepreneurship brings reforms and positive change in the society. He said the society needs business and for that youth must be encouraged. He hoped that this event will prove positive initiative for students of SMIU.

Ms. Nilofer Lalani, representative from Real Estate, travel and Aviation Industry talked about importance of the real estate in the country and said there are large opportunities in the area of real estate, which is flourishing day by day.

Syed Aijaz Ali Rizvi, Secretary Port Qasim Authority, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, invited SMIU students to visit the Authority.

Mr. Ali Suhag of Sindh Police also addressed the seminar, while Mr. Muhammad Asad Ayub, renowned Naat Khuwan of the country recited Naat.

Earlier, Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, In-charge Director, Student Affairs & Counselling, SMIU, in his welcome address thanked the guests, and said this seminar will enhance cooperation between SMIU and PEC in near future.

SMIU Vice Chancellor and PEC Chairperson presented souvenirs to the guests on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by Muhammad Furqan Bilal, Chairman Karachi Division, Consumer Association of Pakistan and President Karachi All Private Schools Management Association, Mr. Kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan, sectional heads of SMIU including Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Dr. Abdul Hafeez, Academic Advisor to Vice Chancellor, and students of SMIU.