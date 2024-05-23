Seminar held on fistula disease and its treatment

An awareness seminar on fistula disease and its treatment was held on Thursday at Larkana Press Club on the occasion of International Fistula Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An awareness seminar on fistula disease and its treatment was held on Thursday at Larkana Press Club on the occasion of International Fistula Day.

Addressing a press conference, focal person of Fistula Center in Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital and Assistant Professor of Urology, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Dr Fauzia Chandio and, Dr Sidra and Dr.Inam from Karachi, gave a detailed briefing about the fistula disease.

Dr Fauzia Chandio said according to an estimate, 20 million women in the world and 5 to 7 thousand women in Pakistan are suffering from fistula disease. Efforts have been going on for 20 years to eradicate this disease. There are currently 20 fistula doctors in Pakistan. There is an urgent need to take measures to prevent fistula disease by 2030.

She said that this disease occurs in women belonging to the rural areas of poor countries due to various complications after cesarean section. Thousands of women are suffering from urinary diseases, this disease can be avoided through prevention, so there is a need to improve the health care services along with family planning and delaying childbirth.

Dr Fauzia Chandio said that training programs to prepare expert midwives and would be appointed in basic health units and taluk hospitals and they would be given handsome salaries.

She said that fistula is not a common disease, it can be eliminated by surgery. The operations of fistula patients are 70% successful. Because of getting married at a young age, women get fistula disease repeatedly

She said, "We want to give a message to men through this program that they should take care of their women as a responsibility and not turn away from them. They should take great care of their pregnant women and take them to a good doctor's hospital rather than a midwife so that fistula does not get a chance to develop fistula.

Dr. Fouzia Chandio said that we are giving regular awareness programs to nurses and midwives and they are also taught the operation method to prevent fistula. They said that there are only two fistula centers in Sindh, one is in Karachi and the other is in Larkana. programs to be organized,

Every year on May 23rd to celebrate this deadly disease as an international day. The goal is to instill decorum in people, she added.