Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building

Published January 09, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development And Transparency (PILDAT) coupled with the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), organized a seminar on "Fostering Societal Cohesion, Tolerance and Peace building" at Margalla Hotel.

The event, attended by senior faculty from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, provided a platform for constructive dialogue and knowledge-sharing on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) through education and community engagement.

Managing Director, Dr Noor Amna Malik, NAHE-HEC, graced the seminar as Chief Guest, while Mr Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, President of PILDAT, highlighted the importance of proactive collaborations between civil society and academic institutions during his welcome remarks.

Dr Malik lauded PILDAT’s efforts and emphasized the commitment of NAHE, HEC to strengthening societal harmony through higher education. She reiterated NAHE’s dedication to promoting peace and tolerance by empowering faculty and HEIs as agents of change.

Director Research at NACTA, Dr Dayyab Gillani, served as the resource person and key speaker, presenting a comprehensive module developed to enhance the capacities of faculty, legislators and government officials to counter violent extremism and foster societal harmony.

The module, prepared as part of the Hum Ahang program, emphasized understanding extremism, differentiating it from violent strands and building community resilience through innovative approaches such as inclusive governance, critical thinking and collaborative partnerships.

The session included interactive discussions and a vibrant Q&A session, allowing participants to explore actionable steps to incorporate these concepts into their institutions and daily functions.

The seminar concluded with an acknowledgment of the collaborative efforts of NAHE and the PILDAT team in executing this impactful event. Participants appreciated the initiative and expressed eagerness to implement the learnings in their respective institutions.

