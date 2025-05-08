Seminar held on "How to Write a Story" by Ahmed Saleem Study Circle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A one-day seminar titled "How to Write a Story" was organized here yesterday by the Ahmed Saleem Study Circle under the supervision of the "Idara-e-Farogh-e-Qaumi Zaban" (National Language Promotion Institute) in Islamabad.

This literary and intellectual gathering was held to honor the scholarly contributions of the renowned researcher, translator, and intellectual Ahmed Saleem and to pass on his ideas to the new generation.

The Director-General of the Institute, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, attended as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the intellectual dimensions of Ahmed Saleem’s work, stating that his research and ideas are a valuable part of Pakistan’s intellectual heritage. He emphasized the need to connect the younger generation with the thoughts of visionaries like Allama Iqbal and Ahmed Saleem.

The seminar also discussed the objectives of the Ahmed Saleem Study Circle, which aims to promote his intellectual legacy and encourage the youth to engage with research, literature, and critical thinking.

The event was coordinated by the famous novelist Khalid Fateh Muhammad, while the organizing team included Dr.

Ghazal Yaqoob, Dr. Amjad Kalo, Dr. Humaira Afshaq, and Ms. Anmol Fatima.

In the second part of the program, Khalid Fateh Muhammad conducted a training session for young writers, discussing the technical and creative aspects of storytelling, such as character development, dialogue writing, and literary expression.

Students from various universities asked questions about story writing, to which Khalid Fateh Muhammad provided insightful and guiding responses. He described writing as a product of persistence, observation, and deep study.

During the event, two young students, Amna Nayyar and Anmol Fatima, presented their short stories, which were reviewed by the audience, who offered constructive feedback for improvement. At the end of the seminar, certificates were distributed among the participants by Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and Khalid Fateh Muhammad.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Mazhar stressed the importance of such study circles and praised Dr. Humaira Afshaq and the organizing team for their efforts. He said that such seminars encourage the youth to keep reading, learning, and writing.