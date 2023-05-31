UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held On Importance Of Breakfast At UoS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Seminar held on importance of breakfast at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :To emphasize the vital role of breakfast among students, the Department of Mathematics of University of Sargodha organized a seminar titled: ''Breakfast: The Most Important Meal of Student's Day'' on Wednesday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about significant impact of a nutritious breakfast on students' overall well-being and to provide students with practical guidance and strategies for incorporating a nutritious breakfast.

The speakers emphasized that a well-balanced breakfast not only provides essential nutrients but also enhances students' memory, attention span, and problem-solving skills. Renowned nutritionists and experts highlighted the benefits of a healthy breakfast, including improved cognitive abilities, concentration levels, and energy throughout the day, and explained that students who regularly consume a healthy breakfast tend to achieve better academic outcomes, display improved attendance rates, and engage more actively in classroom activities.

Speaking at the event, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ilyas Tariq said breakfast is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle for students and it is crucial for promoting their physical and mental well-being and supporting academic performance during their exams. he added.

The seminar also concluded with a Q&A session where students engaged in a fruitful dialoguewith the speakers.

