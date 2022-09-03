Seminar held on 'Importance of Education"

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Literacy and non-formal basic education department Sargodha on Saturday organized a seminar on the "importance of Education" at Govt Comprehensive Girls High School.

Additional deputy commissioner (finance & planning) Shoaib Niswana was chief guest of the event.

DEO Secondary Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, DEO Special Education Shahid Mukhtar and Principal Govt Girls High school Rubina Kausar and all staff of Literacy Department Sargodha attended the seminar.

District Education Officer Literacy Miss Anum Ahsan said that the purpose of seminar was to highlight the importance of literacy.

She said that more than 15,000 literacy schools were being run by literacy department, in which, more than 45,000 students were studying across the province while 385 literacy schools were being run in Sargodha district in which about 12,000 students were getting education.

ADCF&P Shoaib Niswana and CEO education Akhtar Baloch also expressed their views on the importance of education and gave shields and commendatory certificates to the class toppers students and best performing teachers of thecompetition held under the Literacy department.

Later, a literacy walk was also organized.